So when the 65-year-old, who's played Ramsay Street's favourite GP since 1994, sported a shaved head in episodes earlier this year, fans were unsurprisingly concerned about his health.

But what viewers didn't know was that Alan had lost his hair due to a very common yet non-life-threatening disease.

In May, Alan took to social media to reassure his fans he was okay and reveal he had been diagnosed with Alopecia Areata - an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Alan shared a selfie showing sporting a bald head before later explaining his hair loss in a vide