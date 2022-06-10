"Lots of fans have expressed a little concern about my health and there have been media enquiries as well," he began.
"I just want to put something to rest. I am absolutely fine, I'm fit and well and working on Neighbours and having a great time.
"But, I can report to you, I do have a disorder called alopecia areata."
Alan explained that after suffering "patchy hair loss", he decided to shave it all off.
Alan isn't fazed by his new look though! He shared an Instagram photo showing off his bald head with a big grin, writing: "I have no problem with it. In fact, it's kind of fun."
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease which causes hair loss ranging from patchiness to complete baldness.
Sometimes the hair can grow back or is only lost in a few spots, while others can suffer more extreme and permanent hair loss.
While there are several causes behind alopecia, most health experts believe that genetics play the biggest role.
Hormonal changes and medical conditions can also play a role in someone's likelihood of developing the disorder.
This article was originally published on our sister site Now To Love.