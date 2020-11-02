Sources speculate Adele's (pictured) glam new look came with a price tag nearing $5 million! NBC/Instagram

According to our source, Adele, 32, did get a few “nips, tucks and sucks after she dropped the weight. Her skin had lost elasticity, so she had some of it removed.”

Aside from that, she’s tried to stick to “aesthetic work only”, continues the source, explaining this included things such as VelaShape cellulite treatment, stem cell facials and laser on her stretch marks.

“She’s also tried white caviar masks, diamond and ruby face peels, and fat freezing.”

The singing superstar showed off her tiny waist on Saturday Night Live. NBC

Along with spending thousands on each treatment per session, Adele also forks out for her personal stylist, make-up artist, hairstylist, chef and nutritionist, dermatologist and personal trainer. She even spends $5,000 a month on yoga classes and her private gym membership.

“Adele worked bloody hard in the gym. And it almost killed her to give up her black tea with two sugars, but she did it. She feels great and has so much energy. Even Angelo [her 8-year-old son] can’t keep up with her these days.”

While Adele’s makeover has raised eyebrows with some critics saying she’s gone too far, a second source says the devoted mum isn’t paying the haters any attention.

“Adele has had people commenting on her weight and appearance ever since she got famous. She never gave a s--t what people said then, and she’s not about to start caring now!”

Next stop: Hollywood!

With Adele winning rave reviews for her SNL hosting efforts – some even declared she should win an Emmy Award to go alongside her Oscar and Grammys! – everyone in Hollywood wants a piece of her right now.

“Adele’s actually revealed some impressive comedic acting skills and producers are taking notice,” says one industry insider.

“She could very well end up being the next Lady Gaga and make the successful transition from stage to the screen.”

Could Adele be the next Lady Gaga? Instagram

Already, Adele’s team has requested meetings with Jennifer Lawrence’s handlers, suggesting that the good friends team up for a Bridesmaids-style comedy. And apparently Jennifer Lopez has called her about doing a movie musical with Matthew McConaughey!

“Adele’s also being looked at to host next year’s Oscars, which is a job absolutely no-one wants to do anymore,” dishes a second insider.

“She’s unique in that everyone actually likes her … she’s still a goofy girl at heart and people react really well to her. She’s got a huge future in Hollywood – and this time it’s not just about her voice!”

