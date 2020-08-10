Adele (pictured) has been enjoying flirtations with a “bunch of guys” in recent months – and the man currently catching her eye is Brad Pitt! Instagram

According to the source, the actor, 56, is “fascinated” with the British singer’s brash sense of humour.

“Brad not only thinks she’s beautiful, but she has him in stitches of laughter whenever they hang out or chat on the phone,” continues our insider.

“She’s got a potty mouth which appeals to Brad given his conservative upbringing.”

Brad Pitt (pictured) is said to a be a fan of Adele's "brash" sense of humour. Getty

The pair have been on each other’s radars ever since Adele dedicated an entire two-hour concert to Brad following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

“Brad is hoping this thing between them might have a real shot. But he’s not sure Adele feels the same way.”

Indeed, in June, Adele, 32, continued to fuel reports she was dating British rapper Skepta after the pair flirted up a storm on Instagram.

“Brad’s sort of getting the impression that she’s not looking to settle down again,” explains the insider.

Adele and her ex husband Simon Konecki filed for divorce last September. Getty

In September last year, a source told The Mirror that Adele was happy to be moving on with her life after her divorce.

“Adele feels free and is moving on with her life," the insider revealed to the UK publication.

Adele and Simon officially filed for divorce five months after they announced their separation following seven years of marriage.

A representative for Adele said at the time: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

They married in a secret ceremony in 2016, with Adele publicly addressing the wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, where she thanked her husband.

The former couple share son Angelo, six.



For more, pick up a copy fo New Idea. On sale now!