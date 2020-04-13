She has reportedly already given Simon a house close to her $13.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills so he can be near to her and Angelo, 7, during visits to the US.
At the time of their separation, the star’s rep said: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”
The singer was supported through her heartbreak by close friends, including Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, with the pair partying in New York before news of the divorce made headlines around the world.
According to sources, Adele, who has since been linked to British grime artist Skepta, has been hard at work on her next album and is set to release new music this year, featuring personal details about her ill-fated marriage and new single life.
She has also stunned fans with her Hollywood transformation over the past six months – and now looks unrecognisable after dropping a whopping 44kg and changing up her look.
An insider told The Sun: “She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year.
“She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”
To read more, pick up this week's copy of New Idea, on sale now.