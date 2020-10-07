Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou (pictured) always makes time for her eight-year-old son, Johnas – no matter how gruelling her work scheduled may be. Getty

In the beautiful photo, the mother and son duo are all smiles, while several follow-up snaps show the sprightly youngster exploring the underwater attraction.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one person writing: “Such a gorgeous stunning photo of you and your gorgeous son.”

Meanwhile, another person stated: “Looks like an amazing day out. Loving your character Leah on home and away.”

Ada (right) shared several snaps of her underwater adventure with Johnas (left), including a selfie and the caption: “Had a perfect day out with my little man today.” Instagram

A third person added: “Photos are lovely @adanicodemou Hope you both had fun.”

Ada’s recent underwater adventure comes after the 43-year-old actor shared several sweet snaps from Johnas' eighth birthday celebration in August.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the doting mum shared a beautiful photo of Johnas posing in front of a spectacular cake, which was shaped like a soccer ball.

Several snaps show Johnas exploring the underwater attraction. Instagram

Ada previously shared a beautiful photo of Johnas posing in front of a spectacular cake, which was shaped like a soccer ball. Instagram

“Despite not being able to have a big birthday party Johnas had a great day with an even better cake,” Ada captioned.

Many of Ada’s followers commented on the snap, including her Home and Away co-star Lynne McGranger, who wrote: “Looks gorgeous.”

Ada, who is happily in a relationship with millionaire businessman Adam Rigby, shares Johnas with her ex-husband, Chrys Xipolitas. The former couple split in 2015.