Ada penned a sweet birthday tribute for her mum. Instagram

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes to Ada's mum in the comments section.

"Happy Birthday to your mum hope she had an Amazing day ❤️❤️," one user wrote.

"Happy Birthday to your beautiful mumma she looks great 🎉🥂" another added.

"hope u have a lovely day from uk 🛍🎊🍰x" an international user penned.

And this isn't the only family milestone Ada has been celebrating of late.

Ada helped prepare for her niece Sofia's christening. Instagram

Last month, the actress reinforced her close bond with her family as she helped prepare for niece Sofia's christening.

Per Ada's Instagram Story, fans were given glimpses of the bub's custom-designed gown. And it looked stunning, indeed. Ada also shared a photo of herself holding Sofia, captioning the post, "Little miss getting her christening gown".

In a second photo, the 44-year-old captured the bub being doted on while she tried on the dress, writing, "Can't wait to see you in it…[dress]".

When she's not busy spending time with her family, Ada is catching up with her work colleagues. Most recently, the Home & Away actor teamed up with her co-star Lynne McGranger to deliver a very important message.

Ada and Lynne teamed up to deliver a very important message to fans. Instagram

Last Wednesday, Lynne, 68, featured on Ada's Instagram to discuss the latest novel in their book club, Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle. Before they dove into the contents of the book, the pair discussed what's currently going in Victoria.

"A big shoutout for the people in Melbourne who are in lockdown," Lynne said. "Stay strong guys, we really feel for you and hopefully you'll be out of lockdown soon." The Home & Away actor then went on to deliver a further important message.

"And get the injection, get the vaccine," Lynne urged viewers.

At this point, Ada jumped in, "Well you’re getting yours this week aren’t you?", she asked her friend.

Lynne then confirmed she is getting her jab on Friday afternoon. Ada replied that she was going to try and get hers next weekend.

The 68-year-old then asked her younger co-star if she was getting the Pfizer vaccine, to which Ada confirmed she was. Lynne lamented that she has to get the AstraZeneca. But Ada reinforced to viewers that, no matter the type of injection, it was simply important that everyone gets the jab.

"Whatever everyone gets, it’s great, everyone just needs to be vaccinated," Ada stressed.