Ada and Lynne reunited on Ada's Instagram. Instagram

"And get the injection, get the vaccine," Lynne urged viewers.

At this point, Ada jumped in, "Well you’re getting yours this week aren’t you?", she asked her friend.

Lynne then confirmed she is getting her jab on Friday afternoon. Ada replied that she was going to try and get hers next weekend.

The 68-year-old then asked her younger co-star if she was getting the Pfizer vaccine, to which Ada confirmed she was. Lynne lamented that she has to get the AstraZeneca. But Ada reinforced to viewers that, no matter the type of injection, it was simply important that everyone gets the jab.

"Whatever everyone gets, it’s great, everyone just needs to be vaccinated," Ada stressed.

Ada and Lynne both star on Home & Away. Instagram

Viewers were quick to comment their support for the two women and their message.

"Thanks for thinking of us in Melbourne xoxo love you girls ❤️❤️," one touched fan wrote.

"Love from Ireland. Was lucky to get the Janssen vaccine Sat ❤️" an international viewer penned.

"You guys are awesome 🙌🔥" a third added.

What a close team! Instagram

Lynne and Ada both star on Channel Seven's popular Soap Home & Away and the cast is as close as ever.

Just a couple days ago, Ada dedicated a tribute to Lynne as well as fellow Summer Bay babes Emily Symons and Emily Weir.

Sharing a picture of the four of them, the 44-year-old gave a revealing insight into life on set.

"I work with an awesome bunch of women ❤️ thanks for your amazing company last week on set, they were long days but we had a ball! @homeandaway."