Ada and her niece Sofia. Instagram

This religious event will likely be held at a Greek Orthodox Church because the dress Sofia will wear is a typical design used in Greek culture for their christenings.

As for Sofia, she can trust that her doting Aunt will go above and beyond to make her day extra special.

Ada posted a picture of herself holding Sofia on her Instagram with the caption, "Little miss getting her christening gown."

In the second slide Ada snapped her nice being doted on while she tried on her dress and she wrote, "Can't wait to see you in it…[dress]."

Sofia trying on her christening dress. Instagram

Ada also treated her son Johnas to some special one on one time by taking him on a nature hike, and from the looks of things, the trip was a grounding one for mother and son.

She posted a sweet shot of her arms around Johnas as they smiled at the camera with greenery surrounding them.

"Went for a lovely bush walk with this little man " mum I love walking in nature, it's so relaxing, I'll definitely sleep better tonight" ❤️🌿," wrote Ada.

Ada on a hike with her son Johnas. Instagram

We cannot get over how much Johnas looks like a carbon copy of his mother, from their face shape to their tanned skin.

It's clear Ada gave birth to her mini-me and that they share the sweetest of bonds.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.