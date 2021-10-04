The Deep. Instagram

The Deep by Kyle Perry.

Involving modern-day pirates, familial relations and betrayals, and the hidden dangers of the deep, this thriller was the latest pick in Ada and Lynne’s club.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $26.90.

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This historical and psychological fiction novel centres around four famous siblings who throw an end of summer party. But their lives quickly change forever.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $24.50.

The Mistake by Katie McMahon

A romance and psychological thriller, The Mistake centres around two sisters who could not be less alike, and their respective romantic lives. One is married but is finding herself attracted to someone else. And one falls head over heels for the seemingly perfect man, until she finds out he’s been hiding things from her.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $24.75.

below deck by Sophie Hardcastle

Sophie Hardcastle’s debut centres around 21-year-old Olivia who wakes up on a boat with no memory of how she ended up there. She then accepts the help of two strangers who change her life forever.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $17.95.

The Bluffs by Kyle Perry

This crime novel surrounds a group of teenage girls who go missing in the haunted Tasmanian wilderness, deemed "The Bluffs". A father of one of the missing students becomes a prime suspect. But Detective Con Badenhorst is adamant that everyone in the town is hiding something.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $17.95.

I Give my Marriage a Year by Holly Wainwright

In this contemporary fiction novel, after a fraught Christmas together, Lou begins to question her 14-year marriage to Josh, with whom she shares two kids, a mortgage, careers, and a lot of history.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $18.75.

Force of Nature by Jane Harper

In this crime novel, five women go on a hike for a team-building exercise but only four return. The one that doesn’t just so happens to be a whistle-blower in a corporate fraud case.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $16.50.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Daisy Jones & The Six follows the rise and fall of a rock band of the 1970s. Daisy is the songwriter and drug addict. Camilla is the frontman’s wife. Karen is the keyboardist. And then there’s the men in their lives.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $14.95.

the end of cuthbert close by Cassie Hamer

They live next door to each other, but they couldn’t be more different. And when a new neighbour comes to town with total disregard for Cuthbert Close’s traditions, Cara, Alex and Beth all have different ideas as to how to handle the situation.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $24.75.

Educated by Tara Westover

This highly regarded memoir covers Tara Westover’s struggle for self-invention. She grew up without school or medical records, a radical father, and a violent brother. At the age of 16, she decided to educate herself.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $17.95.

The Mother-in-Law by Sally Hepworth

This page-turner is a story about a tricky relationship between a daughter- and mother-in-law. Lucy knew she’d never be close with her husband’s mother, who was a pillar of her community. 10 years later, Diana is found dead along with a suicide note. But the autopsy tells a different story.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $17.25.

The Dry by Jane Harper

This crime novel focuses around the murder of the Hadler family. It was ruled a murder-suicide, but as facts start to surface, Federal Police investigator Aaraon Falk begins to have his doubts.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $18.75.

The Seven Sisters by Lucinda Riley

It is the first book in Lucinda Riley’s popular series. Maia D’Apliése and her five sisters congregate at their childhood home – which just so happens to be a castle – after news that their adoptive father has died. Each of them is then given a clue about their true heritage.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $17.75.

The Mothers by Genevieve Gannon

This family drama was inspired by a real-life IVF laboratory mix up. When a woman learns that her embryo was implanted in another woman’s uterus, she must decide whether to remain childless while knowing her son is being raised by strangers, or seek custody of her baby.

You can purchase it via Booktopia, for currently $22.90.