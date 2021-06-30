Lynne McGranger shared a sweet throwback of herself, Johnny Ruffo and Ada Nicodemou from 2015. Instagram

Lynne, who is currently unable to film Home & Away as normal due to the COVID-induced lockdown, was quick to share the memory to her own story.

Of course, it is not uncommon for the actress to gush over Johnny and Ada on her social media - the two stars are constantly making an appearance on Lynne's Instagram, either in the form of a sweet reunion or a touching throwback.

Lynne and Johnny in particular have many memories together, and continue to make new ones.

In a special Seven News Spotlight feature, discussing Johnny's brave cancer battle, Lynne further reinforced her close relationship with the musician, emotionally declaring, "I love him to death".

Lynne and Johnny have been friends for years now, and continue to be in each other's corners. Instagram

Johnny, 33, and Lynne met on the set of Home & Away. When they weren't strolling the sandy beaches in Summer Bay, the actors bonded over their mutual love of AFL. Now, the pals have a tradition whereby whomever's team finishes lower on the table each season owes the other one dinner.

Speaking to Now To Love back in 2020, Johnny warmed fans' hearts when he revealed just how close he and Lynne have remained all these years after his Home & Away stint.

"I still see Lynne McGranger every other week," the now-33-year-old said.

WATCH: Lynne McGranger speaks about how much she loves Johnny Ruffo (Story continues after video)

As Johnny sadly announced via Instagram that he had re-begun cancer treatment in December last year, Lynne was quick to publicly voice her support, commenting, "Sending so much love to you my darling friend".

Ada Nicodemou has also maintained a tight bond with Johnny following his time on Home & Away.

In 2018, the 44-year-old gushed over Johnny to the Daily Mail, revealing that the 33-year-old remains as chummy as ever with his former co-workers.

"We're always in touch with him, he's still the same larrikin and we still have a great old time and we see him all the time," Ada said.