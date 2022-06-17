Ada in her Heartbreak High days. Netflix

The show, which was massive in its heyday, also did really well when it was re-released on Netflix, inspiring a reboot which is slated for release this year.

Starring Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden and James Majoos, the show will be updated for the 21st century, but will likely keep its gritty roots.

The new version will feature characters who identify as queer and non-binary, as well as showcasing neurodiversity among the actors and characters.

Ada at the 2012 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Getty

Ada also told the hosts how excited she was for the TV WEEK Logie Awards on Sunday, and was excited to wear the dress she had chosen.

“It’s just nice just to feel confident and sure of yourself, and just know that on the red carpet – it’s quite daunting – but I feel good. Being in my forties is a good thing,” she explained.

Ada, who is now 45, has been acting on Home and Away since 2000 in the role of Leah Patterson.

Ada has grown in confidence and is feeling great at 45! Instagram

Ada is up for the Most Popular Actress award on Sunday, which will be voted by the public. She’s been nominated for the award a number of times but is yet to take the Logie home with her.

You can catch Ada at the 62nd TV WEEK Logie Awards this Sunday evening on Channel Nine.