“Well, before the jungle, to prepare for tucker trials, I swallowed c** for the first time in six years,” Abbie confessed to the radio hosts.

“Where do you buy that, which supermarket is it?” Kyle jokingly asked, before Abbie replied: “Yeah, no, it was organically sourced.”

When asked why she hadn’t done it before, Abbie went on to say that she had [done it] but chose to reserve it for partners whom she considered a “top shelf Man”.

“I’ve literally not [done it] for six years until I had to go on the show and I thought I have to prepare myself for something that I hate more than anything in the world.

"So I did it and it worked,” Abbie laughed.

Jackie then asked: "Did you just do it the once and go 'yeah, I'm prepared?'”

After laughing out loud, Abbie quipped: "One was more than enough… It was only for the show!”

Abbie’s outrageous confession comes after the 25-year-old spent four arduous weeks in the so-called jungle – complete with grotesque tucker trials and terrifying challenges.

In a spectacular live grand finale, which was televised on Sunday, the final seven celebrities reunited to reveal Abbie was the winner, after viewers voted her the Queen.

And while it had been anyone’s guess who would be bestowed with the top honour, in the end, it was the former Bachelor star who ultimately claimed the crown.

Speaking of her win, Abbie said: "Everyone that was in the camp is such an amazing person. I've learned I have so much more to learn and grow. I love you all so much. You made me a better person."

Following the live announcement, enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on Twitter, with one person writing: "Congrats to Abbie, She deserved it!"

Another fan stated: "Whoa! Was expecting Grant to win! Congrats Abbie, well deserved, she’s been such a trooper all season. A reality show with a winner I’m happy to see, extraordinary!"

Meanwhile, a third person added: "Congrats to Abbie winning #ImACelebrityAU but I thought that Grant would’ve won though"