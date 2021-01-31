The final seven campmates (pictured) reunited to announce the winner of I'm A Celebrity. Ten

And while it had been anyone’s guess who would be bestowed with the top honour, in the end, it was the former Bachelor star who ultimately claimed the crown.

Speaking ahead of her surprise win, Abbie said: "Everyone that was in the camp is such an amazing person. I've learned I have so much more to learn and grow. I love you all so much. You made me a better person."

Following the live announcement, enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on Twitter, with one person writing: "Congrats to Abbie, She deserved it!"

Another fan stated: "Whoa! Was expecting Grant to win! Congrats Abbie, well deserved, she’s been such a trooper all season. A reality show with a winner I’m happy to see, extraordinary!"

Meanwhile, a third person added: "Congrats to Abbie winning #ImACelebrityAU but I thought that Grant would’ve won though"

Despite being filmed in Australia, instead of South Africa, the campmates weren’t spared the usual terrifying challenges – and in fact, were seemingly put through the wringer.

Celebrities not only faced their fears head-on but also encountered some of the most disgusting and terrifying challenges the show has ever produced.

Only recently, Abbie was brutally attacked by a snake while taking part in a mini elimination challenge, which eventually secured her place in the finale.

Similarly, Toni Pearen was left shaken and bloodied after she too was attacked and bitten by several snakes during a gruelling I’m A Celebrity challenge.

Equally as confronting was another horrifying trial, in which Grant Denyer was buried alive and forced to remain in the dark while serpents slithered all over him.

Snakes aside, the campmates took their fears to new heights - specifically Jack Vidgen, Paulini Curuenavuli and Jess Eva, all of whom jumped 14,000 feet out of a chopper.

But nothing could have prepared Toni Pearen for her solo challenge, which required her to scale a 50-metre tower and take a leap of faith to win meals for her fellow campmates.

“In my mind, I just thought ‘there is absolutely no way I'm falling and there is absolutely no way I am not doing it in the time allocated'," Toni previously told New Idea.

That said, quitting was never an option for the former E Street star, who confessed it was an honour to represent her campmates, whom she has developed emotional ties with.

In addition to drama of the challenges, this season also gave the campmates the opportunity to bond with each other and reflect on important life matters.

Notably, Jack and Abbie shocked campmates with their candid confession about the abuse and hurtful comments they’d encountered from online trolls.

“They play on the gay thing, they play on the looks thing,” Jack, 23, admitted to Abbie, who added she’s been on the receiving end of brutal attacks, which focus on her looks.

“It just breaks my heart that Jack gets trolled, particularly because he would have been trolled since he was a kid.” Abbie, 25, previously told producers.