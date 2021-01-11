Toni Pearen (pictured) has been forced to face her fears again on I'm A Celebrity. Ten

Ahead of the dramatic episode, the former E street star revealed how she managed to muster the strength to take part in the challenge and what she learned about herself.

“After the snake incident, it must have just given me a whole lot of fire in my belly,” Toni told New Idea, referring to her overwhelming compulsion to confront yet another fear.

“What happened with the snakes was obviously pretty terrifying but I was also disappointed about going home with no food for Jack and Abbie and delivering them rice and beans.

“While they were both very gracious about it, I know them well and I know they don't like rice and beans,” she said, before adding this time round she was determined to succeed.

Toni was called upon to take part in a solo challenge for the group, which required her to complete a terrifying task atop a might tower, before jumping off. Ten

The mother-of-two went on to say that 11 other campmates were counting on her to bring home dinner, so there was no way she was going to quit.

“You have to remember that we are portioning [food] among 11 people and we have some big guys in camp… we've got Travis, Dippa and Ash - men who need to eat.

“It's not a huge amount of food so when the opportunity comes to get food for your camp, the stakes are pretty high and you want to go home with food.

Toni said when she first entered the quarry she had no idea what was about to happen, but after finding out the terrifying details of the challenge she admitted she couldn’t hold back.

“When I saw it, I thought I just have to do this, there's no part of me that can't not do this. I just have to,” she said of the terrifying task, which required her to scale an enormous tower.

Toni confessed she was determined to not go back to camp empty-handed. Ten

“In my mind, I just thought ‘there is absolutely no way I'm falling and there is absolutely no way I am not doing it in the time allocated’… I just clicked into gear and was like Mighty Mouse.

“It's like I had a superhero cape. I just though ‘I am getting up that scaffolding and I am going home with all those stars and nothing is stopping me’."

Despite being confronted with yet another terrifying fear, Toni admitted she was determined to succeed and considered it a huge responsibility and honour to represent her campmates.

“When you're in that environment and you know there's no backing out, you’ve just got to go for it. It was pretty amazing.

"I just kept thinking don’t look down whatever you do,” she said.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.