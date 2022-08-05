Abbie has opted for soft brunette locks. Instagram

"Stunning! Your eyes are popping," wrote influencer Steph-Claire Smith.

"GORG" added fellow Bachelor star Alex Nation.

"Ok stunner!" said Justin Hill.

"Welcome to the Dark Side Abbie!" interjected a fan.

Abbie showed off her dehydrated blonde locks in a before photo. Instagram

While we're used to seeing new hair stylings from Abbie, who usually has a hairdresser on hand for the many shoots she's involved with, we've never seen her embrace her natural brunette strands.

She's very well-known for her natural curls, which were styled impeccably when she first walked onto the red carpet on season six of The Bachelor and famously revealed to Dr. Matt Agnew that she was a gemini - a moment that went down in Australian reality TV history.

We saw Abbie go a coppery-red for a brief period of time, but she's always killed it as a blonde bombshell.

But we must say, we love the softness of this new look!

Abbie has had a few hair iterations over the years. Instagram

The media personality has also candidly admitted this week that she's tiring of public scrutiny, especially when it comes to her body.

"People are very comfortable picking apart your body and not in a 'negative' way or in a malicious way, it's just bizarre," she explained in a frustrated video after one too many fans slid into her direct messages on Instagram to mention her fluctuating weight. The first category is people pointing out things about my body and saying things like 'I could never be as confident as you to show my stomach like that'… or 'the fat rolls on your stomach love heart [emoji]'," she continued. "It's not that I'm offended about the term 'fat rolls' … it's that you have picked apart my body… and a photo of me or a video of me has now become all about me making a statement by just existing." WATCH: Abbie Chatfield hits out at body shamers "picking apart" her figure. Story continues.

"I don't like it, it makes me really irritated. It's also giving me props for just standing there and existing. There's no need," Abbie continued.

"First of all, there's no need for any of you to keep tabs on my weight. I don't have an issue with my weight or eating habits but if I did imagine how triggering that would be," she said.

"I don't need a stranger to make me think that people are noticing me losing or gaining weight."

This article originally appeared on WHO