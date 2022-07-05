Abbie with some of her Abbie Chats guests. Supplied

“Abbie dives into two opposite ends of a subject, bringing her signature unapologetic brand of curiosity, passion and authenticity along and asking all the questions the audience would never dare to.”

The pilot features full-frontal nudity and shows people engaged in sexual activity, but despite the raunchy nature of the episode, all responses so far have seemed pretty positive.

“So good. Cracking title for the show too,” former Bachelor and friend of Abbie’s, Matt Agnew, wrote.

“This looks awesome babe,” wrote Sophie Monk.

Fellow celebs are loving Abbie's pilot. Getty

“Iconic behaviour,” added Khanh Ong.

However, it’s not just fellow celebrities that love the show.

“So keen to see the ASEXUAL segment. I’ve always felt as if I’m so strange for not enjoying any sexual activity. So this will be cool to look into others lives like me and get a better understanding on the topic!” one fan wrote.

“Unreal!” another commented on the 10Play Instagram. “You need to be the new late night talk show host too.”

WATCH: Abbie Chatfield Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Tv Week Logies After Party 2022

“This is giving me You Can’t Ask That vibes which I love!!” another added, referring to the popular ABC program.

“I would definitely watch this,” another added.

Abbie Chats is one of six pilot shows appearing in this year’s Pilot Week, where shows are trialled by the network to see which are best received by their audience.

Also among the shows are Courtney’s Closet, where Australia’s most renowned drag queen, Courtney Act, interviews her celebrity guests while giving them a drag makeover.

There’s also Dinner Guest, hosted by Melissa Leong, Narelda Jacobs, and Susan Carland, who host a guest in a no-holds-barred discussion about today’s biggest issues around a dinner table.

Nikki Osborne has also thrown her hat in the ring with The Bush Blonde Vs The World, a sketch comedy show starring Nikki’s viral character, Bush Barbie.

All the pilot shows are available now on 10Play.

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.