Abbie announced the news on social media. Instagram

She added, "Very hot, VERY ABBIE. Starting January 17th! (NEXT MONDAY. WISH ME LUCK) I have the fab @rohanyeahrohan in studio, with @maxcorstorphan producing! DREAM TEAM"

The news excited fans of the reality starlet, with one commenting, "Maybe I start listening to the radio again?”

Another added: "FOUND MY NEW FAVOURITE RADIO SHOW."

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Abbie said of the exciting new gig, "I never thought I would get a gig this huge only two years into a kind of accidental career.

“I am excited to be real on the show. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t s..ting myself. I haven’t been sleeping I am so scared because I want to do it properly.”

Abbie's announcement comes following the That’s Entertainment podcast — hosted by Vivienne Kelly and Jake Challenor — prematurely revealing the news, where they called it a "done deal".

“There will be a lot of people who’ve done the hard yards in the regions for $40,000 a year and feel hard done by,” Kelly said in the episode.

“But I don’t think it’s a situation where Abbie went on reality TV and now suddenly has a radio gig. She’s done a lot in between that to build up her profile and to me, it’s no surprise she got this gig.”

Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield will run on weeknights from 7pm until 9pm, starting January 17.