Abbie shared a photo of her stunning bikini body while enjoying a day at the beach. Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Abbie didn't take a liking to the comment, and swiftly responded on her Instagram Stories.

"'You're so pretty, but bad choice of bathers...' Babe, it's a f--king black bikini. Sorry that I have E-cup f--king t-ts," she said in a video.

"And maybe I want them to be half-out. Maybe I enjoy them being half-out. Maybe I'll make my boyfriend hard at the beach," she quipped.

"Like, it's actually an excellent choice of bathers. I look hot as f--k."

Abbie is currently on holidays in Byron Bay with boyfriend Konrad Bien-Stephens and best friend Kath Ebbs. Instagram

Abbie then shared the follower's rebuttal: "I'm allowed an opinion. The bottoms are terrible."

The TV personality hit back with: "You're not allowed an opinion about my appearance though. What the f**k are you talking about?" before telling her followers to keep their nasty opinions to themselves.

"Public figures don't need your opinions or 'honesty'. I don't know you. I don't give a s--t if you don't like my bikini bottoms," she said.

A follower hit Abbie with a backhanded compliment, writing: "[You're] so pretty, but bad choice of bathers." Instagram

Abbie later discovered through the woman's Instagram bio that she studies psychology, prompting the reality star to say: "Imagine finding out your psychologist body shames people on the internet."

Last month, Abbie's fans praised her for sharing a relatable bikini post.

While attending a boat party Abbie posted a stunning shot of her wearing lilac swimmers, captioned: "Category is: Shaving rash".

"PSA: the new trend is shaving rash!!" she added.