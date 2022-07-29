“I’m just going to say it and I'm very sorry to everyone!” Instagram

Speaking on a panel of guests at the event, Abbie revealed the impact of podcasting on her career, explaining that she fell into podcasting accidentally, with it progressing from her “rants” on Instagram.

“I was posting a lot about political things and my followers were saying you should start a podcast and then my ADHD brain decided Okay! And then I drew the podcast art on my little iPad and then I bought the microphones and started the next day.”

Currently balancing podcast It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield and radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield, the popular Australian personality joked around with audiences when asked to choose a favourite moment on the podcast.

“I don't know if it's appropriate to say” she laughed, before explaining that it was difficult to “think of a corporate-friendly one.”

“I’m just going to say it and I'm very sorry to everyone” she declared, before explaining that a favourite moment of her podcast was a recent episode in which she interviewed a porn star who appeared in her pilot episode of Abbie Chats on Network 10.

Elaborating on her favourite moment, Abbie explained that in the episode her guest talked about her worst experience with a client before cutting herself off, perhaps sensing that it was the wrong audience.

Abbie also explained her process for discussing more difficult and sensitive issues on the podcast, explaining that she was very lucky that “the conversations I'm having on the podcast, I'm having at conversations at dinner with my friends."

“It's a very comfortable space for me and I have very intelligent and forward-thinking friends who I guess I test out ideas on.”

The podcast host was quick to admit that she hasn't always managed to get the right balance on difficult topics, explaining that whilst she has made mistakes, she’s proud of her ability to “apologise, make amends…and acknowledge why what I said may be wrong.”