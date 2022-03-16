Abbie accused social media stars of "virtue-signalling". Instagram

"A brand has said in order to make things better in Ukraine, we will give away a free pair of earrings with every order. And that is somehow going to help people in Ukraine?" the 26-year-old said on Tuesday's episode, called Babe, No Amount Of Free Earrings Will Help People in Ukraine.

"When it's 10 per cent [of the sale proceeds], and they're like, we are going to give 10 per cent to the floods, for instance, it's a marketing scheme, and virtue signalling," she continued.

"If you can afford to give $100 or $500 from your business, just do that, and post about it. From a cynical marketing point of view, if you give that money you will probably get it back.

She continued, "Instead, if you say you have to buy this new ring collection because 10 per cent goes to Ukraine, just give the money to, quote-unquote, help Ukraine or help the floods, what are you helping? What are you giving the money to?"

"It's a marketing scheme, and virtue signalling." Instagram

Abbie went on to point out that she wasn't referring to all brands in her rant, praising those who offered to donate 100 per cent of proceeds to charity for a limited time.

It's not the first time the star has expressed concern over social media users' reactions to devastating global events.

Earlier this month, she condemned users posting TikTok videos that simulate nuclear war in response to the unrest in the Ukraine.

"I have been seeing people on TikTok do like, nuclear bomb simulators and be like, this is what would happen if a nuke were to hit Sydney," the radio host said.

"Or this is what would happen if a nuke were to hit Kyiv. I don't know if my anxiety is high about what is happening in Ukraine, but like, is that helping anyone?

"Maybe people think it's interesting, but it honestly sends me into a genuine spiral. Maybe I am being a bit over-reactionary."

"It's giving very much trauma porn. Like if you were anywhere in Sydney, evaporated, done. Who is that helping?"