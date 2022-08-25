Abbie dodged question about her rumoured break-up. Instagram

However, she remained pretty quiet this week when news broke that Konrad had publicly shared new of their breakup.

Daily Mail Australia reported that Konrad had arrived on set to film a new reality TV show, The Challenge, and had told his fellow cast members that he was single, with Abbie making the call to end things.

Their source also claimed he had hooked up with Megan Marx, a Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star who is also rumoured to be starring on the show.

Abbie took to Instagram to address the reports.

“I’ve seen the articles about Konrad,” she wrote.

“He’s out of the country so I won’t be commenting on anything until he’s home. Can everyone not be so dramatic pls and relax,” she added.

“Both of us are totally okay.”

While she’s yet to confirm or deny the breakup rumours, Abbie admitted that public speculation was “all part and parcel of this career, and I love my career”.

“But I can’t deny that it’s very annoying. It makes me feel like I’m constantly being watched and that isn’t fun, but I like my job enough to cop it,” she said.

Abbie does carry out a very full career. When she’s not hosting radio or her podcast, she can be seen on the judging panel for Channel 10’s The Masked Singer, or working on her fashion label, Verbose.

“I am at the point of breakdown almost every day,” she told the Telegraph.

“Ninety-five per cent of my waking time is spent thinking about or doing work. Even when I’m at dinner with friends, I’m probably talking about work.”

“It is frustrating,” she said of her life in the public eye. “I sometimes feel like my life isn’t my own and it’s just a vessel for content for other people.”

