1. Reflect on the year that has been

With the hustle and bustle of life, it’s easy to get lost in the chaos and forget to set time for mindful self-reflection. Though in a perfect world, we should be checking in with ourselves more often, December is an excellent opportunity to set some time for non-negotiable self-reflection.

Below are some of our favourite end-of-year self-reflection questions to help you kickstart your end-of-year/new year journey.

What surprised you about this year?

What is your proudest achievement this year?

What are you most grateful for at this moment in time?

What was the hardest thing you went through this year? What were your learnings?

What do you need more of in your life?

What do you need less of?

What changes/transitions have you made this year?

2. Set goals

Without goals to work towards, it’s hard to keep track of one’s progress. And, if you’re eager to work on self-growth next year (and beyond), choosing goals that are bold yet attainable will be vital to your success.

Maybe these are big-picture savings or travel goals, or perhaps it’s broader goals such as waking up earlier or living a healthier lifestyle. Whatever they may be, the emphasis is on the fact that you actually *set* these goals for yourself.

3. Be prepared and write your goals down



Goals will remain goals unless you figure out actionable ways to work towards it. Sleep earlier to wake up earlier – for example. However, after solidifying your goals and action points, writing them down in your journal or 2023 planner is *incredibly* important. Trust us.



Putting your goals onto paper will not only solidify them, but it’s also a great way to remind yourself throughout the year of them to keep yourself accountable. Write down your goals, pen to paper, and you’re already halfway there.

So, to help you in your self-reflection and planning journey, below is our edit of the best 2023 planners to add to cart so you can live an organised and focused life as soon as the year strikes Jan 1.

