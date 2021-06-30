The toddler snot in question belongs to Zoe’s one-year-old son, Austin, whom she shares with ex-husband, Dan MacPherson.

In December, Zoe, 39, and Dan, 40, shared their split on Instagram after five years of marriage.

The couple, who are notoriously private, took to Instagram last month to post a matching photo and caption to announce the sad news.

Zoe and Dan split late last year. Getty

“With the greatest respect for each other, Dan and I have separated,” former Packed To The Rafters star Zoe wrote.

“Together, we will continue wholeheartedly to raise our beautiful boy Austin. He is, and will forever be, our greatest priority.

“We ask for your respect and will be making no further comment.”

The couple kept baby Austin's arrival under wraps. Instagram

Zoe and Dan managed to keep the first few months of their son’s existence secret from the public.

Although Austin was born in December 2019, it wasn’t until early May that they officially confirmed his birth via a spokesperson.

