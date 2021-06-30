It’s safe to say nobody is living their most glamorous life while stuck in lockdown.
There are only so many throwback photos and shots of our scenic strolls, captured during our allotted hour of exercise each day, that we can share in place of nights out with friends and exciting events.
WATCH:Zoe Ventoura and Daniel MacPherson star in Wild Boys
Former Home And Away star Zoe Ventoura has perfectly captured how many of us are feeling right now as we scroll through our camera rolls reminiscing on the days we could venture out uninhibited.
Posting a gorgeous snap from a past photoshoot the mother-of-one revealed the stark contrast of reality in her caption.
“Right now I am in lockdown covered in toddler snot and smooshed avocado 🤪 but not too long ago gorgeous @__alexwilson__ put me in cool clothes and the amazing @brewbevanphoto took some lovely pics✨ @channel9style,” Zoe penned.