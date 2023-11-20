Zoe and her cast have all that jazz and more! Aussie Theatre

How are you making the role of Velma your own?

The brilliant women who have played Velma over the years have each been different in their own way, so I’ll try to work from the truth of Velma’s life and actions, and take that through the journey of the show.

How does it feel being part of a stellar cast that includes Anthony Warlow and Peter Rowsthorn?

I am honestly so excited to have the opportunity to work with, and learn from, each of these experienced actors, to create and perform our version of Chicago together.

How will you celebrate after a show – head out on the town or straight home to rest?

I think after doing a show as physically demanding as this one, I will be straight home to bed as soon as I possibly can!