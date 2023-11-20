From Summer Bay doctor to accused murderess in a 1920s jail, Zoë Ventoura is showcasing her acting range with her latest role in iconic long-running musical Chicago!
The 42-year-old actress plays Velma Kelly, a nightclub star who is arrested for killing her husband and sister when she finds them having an affair.
Has Chicago always been on your list of dream jobs?
Absolutely! Although I’ve spent the majority of the last few years in film and TV, so it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d get the opportunity to do.
The fact that I have is wild, and I still can’t quite believe I get to play this role in one of my all-time favourite shows.
How are you making the role of Velma your own?
The brilliant women who have played Velma over the years have each been different in their own way, so I’ll try to work from the truth of Velma’s life and actions, and take that through the journey of the show.
How does it feel being part of a stellar cast that includes Anthony Warlow and Peter Rowsthorn?
I am honestly so excited to have the opportunity to work with, and learn from, each of these experienced actors, to create and perform our version of Chicago together.
How will you celebrate after a show – head out on the town or straight home to rest?
I think after doing a show as physically demanding as this one, I will be straight home to bed as soon as I possibly can!