Wiggles member Greg Page has broken his silence following his shock on stage collapse in Sydney last month. The Wiggles

“With no warning signs or symptoms to alert me to the problem, this event took me, my family, friends and colleagues totally by surprise.”



He also revealed that the cardiac arrest was caused by a tiny amount of plaque that resulted in a blood clot in his artery.



“Very quickly and without warning my artery was 100 per cent blocked,” he said.



“As a result, my heart stopped and I stopped breathing.

Page was performing on stage at a bushfire relief concert when he collapsed. Supplied

“With no pulse and no signs of breathing, some quick-thinking and fast-acting individuals who noticed this, commenced CPR.”

Page has also vowed to learn CPR, which ultimately saved his life.

“It’s only due to the CPR that was commenced so quickly and the fact that Castle Hill RSL had an AED on-site and readily available and that there were people around who knew how to use this machine, that I’m able to tell you this story myself today,” Page said.

The retied Yellow Wiggle is making a full recovery at home. Getty

“I’m eternally grateful to the people who stepped up and used their training and skills to save my life.”

Page was released from hospital on January 22 and is recovering at home.