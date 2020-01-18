The Wiggles statement on Facebook read: ”Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Greg will not be performing tonight but we will have some wiggly friends jumping in to help out and make it a great show.⁣" Wiggles

"Two of our cast...did CPR on him, they saved his life,” revealed Field, before adding that “he stopped breathing a number of times”.

He continued: “He was in such a serious way last night. He needed CPR. We had two of our cast and crew working on him. They used the defibrillator on him three times,



“There was a nurse in the audience who came up and kind of took charge. But two of our cast, Steve the drummer, and Tim who works in our office, did CPR on him - they saved his life.”

Field wanted fans to know that the hospital “worked with him he is in good care and hopefully with the right treatment he will be fine”.



Meanwhile a photo of Page in hospital giving the “thumbs up” was posted on the band’s official Facebook page Saturday afternoon, with an update for fans.

“We have visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. Greg and his family are so grateful for all the messages of love and support from⁣ fans around the world,” read the post.



”Let’s raise the roof tonight and do it for Greg whilst raising funds for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.”

Wiggles member Greg Page has suffered cardiac arrest during a bushfire relief concert in Sydney. Supplied

Page was on stage with the original Wiggles line-up of Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt when the incident occurred.

He bid farewell to the children's band in 2006 due to health issues and later returned in 2012.