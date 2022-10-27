After two cancelled weddings in 2020 due to the pandemic, it seems that the couple was desperate to get hitched after years of delays, even if it meant forgoing a traditional wedding with family and friends back home in Australia.

Samantha told Perth Now last year that she had all but given up on plans for a wedding in 2021, as millions of Australians headed into more lockdowns amid a surge in Delta variant cases.

“Perth borders did not open for a long time, and so we started planning, and then they just kept closing so I was like there’s no point planning, because it’s just, first of all, it’s really expensive, and second of all, it’s just heartbreaking to (cancel),” the What You’ve Done to Me and Bounce hitmaker told the publication.

The singer, 35, first announced her engagement to Pat in January 2019, after they reportedly started dating mid 2017.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds hopped on a boat with Guy and Jules and partied the night away New Idea understands.

In photos shared to the Perth-raised musicians Instagram account, the new Mrs. Handlin simply wrote “we did it”, the post featuring a compilation of photos from the couple’s big day, with Samantha stunning in a strapless white dress.

A smart-looking Handlin paired a checkered suit jacket with a white suit and pants.

The pair have since returned home, spotted recently enjoying some retail therapy in Bondi.

It is unclear who designed Samantha’s dress as of yet.