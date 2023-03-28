Woolworths Gold Honey & Fig Glazed Baked Brie Supplied

Woolworths Gold Honey & Fig Glazed Baked Brie, $12.50

Woolworths Gold Triple Cream Brie Wreath Supplied

Woolworths Gold Triple Cream Brie Wreath, $15

Retailing at $12.50 and $15 respectively, both re-releases are winners of the 2022 Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards, where the Baked Brie took away Silver and the Brie Wreath won the Gold.

Speaking on the exciting re-launch, a Woolworths Spokesperson said, "We know how much our customers loved our Gold range of cheeses for Christmas, so our team is confident that bringing back a couple of our awarding winning favourites will help get the long weekend celebrations started."

"Our Gold range of cheeses bring gourmet experiences at an affordable price without the hours of preparation."