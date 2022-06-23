Woolworths

Facebook users took to the comments with their thoughts, sharing how they’d serve the gravy.

“It would be yum with potato gems!” one wrote.

“Hangovers just got one step easier,” another one wrote.

However, some were less taken with the new-look gravy.

“It’s okay but really salty,” one advised.

“Hot chip gravy is just ‘gravy’,” wrote another naysayer.

Whether you like to dip your chips, cover them in gravy, or serve both on a delicious chip sandwich, this is definitely the product to try.

Grab your Hot Chip Gravy here.

