Make your ownBarbeque flavoured crinkle-cut chips If you’re game and looking for a healthier option whip up these homemade BBQ chips in next to no time. Get the full recipe.
7. Pringles Chips
Flavour: Sour Cream and Onion
Price:$5.00 for 134g
Calories: 519 calories per 100g
Fat: 30.1%
Carbs: 55%
Sodium: 695mg
Aside from the favourite flavour debate (Sour Cream and Onion Vs Original) there’s no arguing that Pringles are one of the superior crisps. There are 16 crisps in one 25g serving.
6. Kettle Chips
Flavour: Sea Salt
Price:$5.50 for 175g
Calories: 483 calories per 100g
Fat: 26%
Carbs: 56%
Sodium: 478mg
5. Kettle Sweet Potato Chips
Flavour: Sea Salt
Price:$5.50 for 135g
Calories: 497 calories per 100g
Fat: 32%
Carbs: 49%
Sodium: 577mg
Don’t let the addition of sweet potato crisps fool you, Kettle’s Sweet Potato crisps are one of the saltiest and fattiest on this list.
4. Red Rock Deli
Price:$5.50 for 165g
Calories: 490 calories per 100gFat: 23%
Carbs: 60%
Sodium: 522mgThe original classic party plus one, Red Rock Deli’s delicious range should be saved for special occasions. With one of the highest sodium readings on the list stick to the serving size.
3. Macro Hemp Corn Chipshealth star rating of 4 out of 5.
2. Vege Deli Crisps Lentil
Price:$6.50 for 100gCalories: 483 calories per 100g Fat: 21%
Carbs: 69%
Sodium: 950mgThese lentil chips pack a protein punch and are relatively low in calories, they also taste deliciously light and are made using sunflower oil. Be careful though 100g contains over 60% of your RDI of sodium.
1. Grain Waves
Price: $4.30 for 210g
Calories: 478 calories per 100g
Fat: 21.5%Carbs: 64%
Sodium: 382mgMade from corn, wheat and oats these whole grain chips are made from 30% less fat than regular potato chips. One serve is 25% of the daily suggested target for whole grains.