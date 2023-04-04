Queensland
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Western Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Northern Territory
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
South Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: Regional stores open but stores in Adelaide metropolitan areas CLOSED.
Easter Monday April 10: Regional stores open but stores in Adelaide metropolitan areas CLOSED.
Tasmania
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.