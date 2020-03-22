MUST WATCH: Prince William speaks out in personal video message amid COVID-19

As the nation remains in lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of gorgeous snaps to Instagram, alongside a very poignant message.

It was a bittersweet Mothers' Day in the UK on Sunday.

'To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,' the couple wrote on their Kensington Royal Instagram post.



'Happy Mother’s Day,' they signed off.

They also gave fans a little explanation of each of the four photographs they shared.

'1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk,' was the first image.

The second is of, 'Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry.'

The third is a gorgeous throwback of, 'Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine.'

And finally, 'A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day.'