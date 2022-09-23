80 per cent prefer William for King Getty

“He’s more liked by the world and a more friendly and involved person,” replied a fan.

These William supporters might just get their way sooner rather than later.

According to body language and behaviour expert, Dr Louise Mahler, it’s unlikely Charles will stay on the throne for too long.

“When he said, ‘my life will change’ he did a huge gulp and then his body wriggled. It gave every indication that it’s just all too much...at [his] age,” Dr Mahler said, referring to Charles' first speech as King.

“I think that he will take on the role. It was not ever going to be an option that he couldn't take on the role. And then I think quite soon he'll say, ‘Look, I'm not well enough to continue’ and he’ll pass it to William.”

“The writings on the wall.”

Since becoming king, Charles has shown he is under immense stress which he has struggled to hide from the public.

“That stress has shown in two incidents where he's been angry with his staff for certain pens and ink and [their] placement on the table, and he’s gone ‘get that off!’” Dr Mahler said.

“The Queen never would have done that, never. Why? Because it undermines trust.”

Dr Mahler is certain this stress will overwhelm Charles who will be faced with no choice but to step down not long after his ascension.

