Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been snubbed by Prince William and Kate Middleton during their last official engagement as senior members of the royal family.

“The furrowed brow that would say, it's anger as well.

“He’s got a slight lip suppression, very slight, titled at one side, he has conflicted feelings on trying to hide how he’s feeling, but the glare is an angry glare.”

Wood also went on to reveal that Kate Middleton appeared sad at the event.

“There’s a slight pursing of the lips and slight sadness in the eye that we see," Wood added.

“The pursing of the lips is more like, ‘this doesn’t taste good to me’, and the sadness in the eye is “this is sad’.”

The awkward interaction between the two royal couples took place as they were arriving during the Queen's procession at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day.

Video footage from the royal foursome reunion shows Harry and Meghan sitting in their seats in the second row, while William and Kate looked for their seats in the front row.

As Wills and Kate arrived, the Sussexes watched on as they chatted to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Meghan is then seen saying “hello” to Wills and Kate, which appears to go unnoticed.

William then went on to acknowledge his brother and sister-in-law, however, Kate’s gaze was brief as she turned around and sat down.

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the awkward meet and greet, with one person writing: “I’m still chipping the ice off my phone screen! Ouch!”

Another added: “Definitely a chill between the Cambridge’s and Sussexes! Megan attempted to say hello 3 times to no avail. Harry does NOT look happy at all.”

Another third chimed in: “Can't blame Kate for snubbing the troublemaker! Not only has Meghan taken over thinking for Harry, but she also caused all kinds of pain for the rest of the family!”