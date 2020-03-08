Kate and William may cancel their trip to Australia because of coronavirus fears, Getty

The news come Wills was heard poking fun at the virus during their recent tour of Ireland.



“I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like ‘no, you’ve just got a cough,’” William joked to emergency workers at a reception at Dublin’s Guinness brewery.

Wills and Kate on tour. Getty

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”



“By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus! Sorry!” William also joked at the event.

William and Kate in Ireland. Getty

“We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

While Wills’ lighthearted comment was likely in reference to the number of people he and Kate will meet during their three-day visit, he is reportedly taking the matter very seriously.

A royal source reportedly told the publication Wills has been taking the threat of Coronavirus seriously and he and Kate are following the guidelines of the UK’s national health authority.