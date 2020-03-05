Prince William has seemingly joked that he and Kate Middleton are spreading the Coronavirus at an official meet and greet during their recent visit to Ireland. Getty

Wills then asked the paramedic to comment on the media’s influence on how people perceive the severity of the Coronavirus situation.

“Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?” he asked.

William then quipped: “By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus!... Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

The Duke and Duchess were attending a reception at the Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Tuesday, when Wills made the off-the-cuff remark. Getty

While Wills’ lighthearted comment was likely in reference to the number of people he and Kate will meet during their three-day visit, he is reportedly taking the matter very seriously.

A royal source reportedly told the publication Wills has been taking the threat of Coronavirus seriously and he and Kate are following the guidelines of the UK’s national health authority.

As a result of listening to the advice of Public Health England and the Department of Health, it’s “business as usual” for the Duke and Duchess.

Wills and Kate’s appearance in the Emerald Isle comes after it was reported the royal couple are rumoured to be expecting their fourth child.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William are proud parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 in April.

Now, according to American publication Life & Style, Kate Middleton is pregnant and thrilled to be welcoming yet another child into her family.

All the signs are there too! “She’s avoiding alcohol and affectionately putting her hand on her stomach when she thinks no one is looking,” an insider told the publication.