Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a surprise visit to coronavirus health workers in London on Thursday. Instagram

They were told that the UK’s emergency service 999, had just experienced its busiest three days in its history amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instagram

“But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.

“Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones.

“They need our support as much as we need theirs.

“All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.

“That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The details come after Prince William urged the people of the United Kingdom to show their support for each other amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the heir to the British throne shared a video, in which he appealed to the public to continue helping those in need.

“Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together,” William began.

“The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important,” he said.

The royal couple in Croydon, south-west London. Instagram

The National Emergiencies Trust works with local charities and distribution partners to ensure that financial support is delivered to those that need it the most.

William, who spoke at the trust’s launch last year, recalled how he had said he dreaded the day when its services would be needed.

William later took to Instagram to praise health workers efforts as they work “around the clock to provide advice to those that need it most”. Instagram

“Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped,” Wills told viewers.

“But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“And it will help to ensure all of our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way,” he concluded.