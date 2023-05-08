Prince Harry was a less than welcome guest....and he knew it! Getty

However, William’s patience for his brother has worn thin, meaning a reunion between the brothers would be frosty behind the scenes.

“William’s tolerance for Harry’s spoilt brat antics is zero these days,” details the insider.

“To not know mere days before if he was going to be there was just appalling.”

It’s believed William, 40, has become “his own man” since stepping up as heir and is no longer consulting ‘The Firm’ on decisions.

“Without their mum around, William feels partly responsible for his brother.”

"Wills doesn't want Harry at events," says our insider source. Getty

New Idea is told that while the palace made every effort to make Harry feel included at his father’s historic coronation, even as rumours swirled that he may be a last-minute no-show, insiders say next time Wills might not be so accommodating.

“Wills doesn’t want Harry at a family event ever again,” insists the source, who alleges the brothers engaged in a 15-minute spat over Harry’s attitude.

“If Wills had his way, Harry wouldn’t be welcome back in the UK at all. If he’s not going to show basic manners when it comes to RSVPs, it may be the last invitation he gets.”

The last time Charles, William and Harry were all together was at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Getty

Sadly, there seems to be little hope of reconciliation between Harry and William, especially after the younger brother revealed that William took a secret payout from the owners of The Sun newspaper over phone hacking allegations.

“William can’t believe that Harry would reveal something so personal about his own brother,” says a source.

“Even if there is a brief moment of peace between the boys for the sake of their dad on his special day, no one expects the truce to last long.”