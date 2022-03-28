Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Getty

The audience in the theatre seemed as clueless as those at home as to whether or not this was a staged 'bit'. Smiles slowly faded as a seemingly shocked Chris regained his composure.

As they say in the industry: the show must go on. And it did.

But the internet was (and is) still playing catch up, with attendees and viewers alike reacting to the scene.

Here is what some famous faces had to say about the altercation.

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Amondi Nyong'o was sitting behind Will and Jada for the duration of the exchange, and her facial expressions demonstrated intense confusion.

Dave Hughes

The Project's Dave Hughes was also quick to tweet his shock during the show.

Cam Merchant

Meanwhile, MAFS alum Cam Merchant took to his stories to share his thoughts on the event, congratulating Will Smith for his devotion to his family, before clarifying that he doesn't condone violence.

Cam Merchant congratulated Will Smith following his Oscars win. Instagram

Brooke Blurton

The Bachelorette's Brooke Blurton also shared the moment to her own Instagram story, writing: "Umm did this actually happen?!"

Brooke Blurton was in disbelief at the exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Instagram

Angie Kent

Gogglebox alum Angie Kent shared her discomfort at the exchange on her Instagram story as Will accepted his award for Best Actor.

"Imagine being able to stand up there and say a speech after you just fully slapped someone, without firstly apologizing to all the people there that you made feel so uncomfortable and triggered by using violence!" the reality star wrote.

"You don't need to protect people with your fists or now speak of how love makes you do crazy things. That's so scary. Yeah love makes us all crazy... I don't go around slappin people out."

In his speech, Will tearfully apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees.

Angie Kent had choice words for Will's act. Instagram

David Campbell

David Campbell was beyond perplexed, simply sharing a clip to his Instagram story with the caption: "WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED."

David Campbell was equally as shocked. Instagram

Peter Helliar

Comedian Peter Helliar also shared a string of tweets surrounding the shocking exchange, one of which joked that famously controversial presenter Ricky Gervais would need extra protection should he reclaim the stage.