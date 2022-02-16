Darvid shared the headline to his Instagram Stories, along with a note asking 'when will it end?' Instagram

“This was never my intention … There’s a lot more to the story that hasn’t been shown. I’ve stayed quiet in the hopes it would simmer out, incredibly confused as to why it’s being dragged on.”

Darvid confirmed his breakup with Brooke on January 2, 2022, again taking to his Instagram Stories.

Brooke chose Darvid at the end of her stint as The Bachelorette in 2021. 10

“Starting the new year off with an end to a chapter and hopefully the beginning of another,” Darvid wrote.

“Unfortunately Brooke and I have parted ways. While we genuinely thought we were each other’s person, things change and that’s okay.

“Please respect our privacy and that at the end of the day we are both just people with feelings.”

The announcement caught Brooke unawares, and she responded with her own message on Stories.

“I just want to say right now I’m finding this really quite overwhelming and just as surprising to me as you guys.”

“I just woke up to the news. It was definitely agreed to part ways. I just wanted to do it privately, amicably, and respectfully. This is not how and what I expected to be doing right now so as you can imagine, this is all a lot,” Brooke shared.

Brooke and Darvid had spent a few months together publicly, but had been in a relationship since the show finished shooting in mid-2021.

A few weeks after their breakup, Brooke publicly explained that the grief of losing her sister at a time she couldn’t be with Darvid proved a major challenge for their relationship.

Brooke claims she became the 'worst and saddest' version of herself after the show ended. Instagram

“At the start of the show, I was the best version of myself and when the show ended and my sister died, I became my worst and saddest,” she reflected.

“I still can’t even say my sister’s name without crying, and I don’t think a breakup can even compare to losing a sibling if I’m being honest,” she later reflected on Instagram.

“I think I grieved the breakup much quicker than I grieved my sister.”

