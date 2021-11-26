Brooke was allegedly spotted visiting Darvid. Ten

We're so happy to hear that Darvid and Brooke are all loved-up! And intrigued to hear that the internet sleuths have done it again. So, let's back it up. Where did the rumour that they were living together come from?

A couple of week's ago, reports said that a fan of the show saw Brooke "moving in" to "his place."

Bachie Fan and super-sleuth Allira Howard left a comment in the Queen of Australian Reality TV Facebook Group, revealing that Darvid 'lives' opposite her parents and her family recently spotted Brooke arriving with the same suitcase she had shown on her Instagram Stories.

"Trying to be secretive, blinds shut, parking all the way at back of driveway etc but my sister saw [Brooke] and the suitcases she had in her Insta Story late last week too, when Darvid was getting her in/out of the car," the fan wrote – which was revealed by The Wash.

Now, any fan of the show would know that Darvid has lived in Queensland most of his life. He was open to moving to Melbourne, but on the show was still based in Brisbane.

So, it seems as though the fan saw Brooke visiting Darvid at his place in Brisbane - but will be moving to Victoria so they can start their relationship in the real world. So... the internet sleuths kind of got it right?

