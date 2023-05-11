Australian singer Sia has said 'I do' to longtime love Dan Bernard in a stunning waterside wedding on the Italian coast.
The 47-year-old and her new husband invited just four guests to their intimate Portofino affair at the Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa, the home of luxury designers Stefano Dolce and Domenica Gabbana, and the same venue Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker wed at almost a year prior.
WATCH NOW: Sia sings carpool karaoke. Article continues after video.
Not much is known about the Cheap Thrills singer's new husband, who has remained largely out of the public eye, despite his new wife's stardom.
In fact, in recent years the couple have gone to great lengths to hide their relationship, wearing matching outfits to the December 2021 premiere of West Side Story to conceal their identities.
In the 18 months since Sia has been spotted on a number of occasions with her mystery man, even sharing an image of the pair together with her 7.6 million followers on Instagram in October 2022.
Dan of course kept his identity hidden with a pair of dark black sunglasses, concealing his full face.
One thing we know for sure is that he is head over heels in love with Sia!
This couple sure do value their privacy!
Instagram/Getty
Sia had been married once before to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang.
The couple wed in August 2014 before divorcing in 2016.
The Adelaide-born Grammy award-winning singer is also the adoptive mother to two 19-year-old boys, whom she formally adopted in 2019 because they were "aging out of the foster care system," following years of fertility struggles.
Less than a year later, Sia revealed that one of her adoptive children had welcomed twins into the world.
"My youngest son just had two babies. I'm a f**king grandma! I know, right," Sia laughed on an Apple Music podcast where she revealed her joyous family news.