The 47-year-old and her new husband invited just four guests to their intimate Portofino affair at the Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa, the home of luxury designers Stefano Dolce and Domenica Gabban a, and the same venue Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barke r wed at almost a year prior.

Australian singer Sia has said 'I do' to longtime love Dan Bernard in a stunning waterside wedding on the Italian coast.

Not much is known about the Cheap Thrills singer's new husband, who has remained largely out of the public eye, despite his new wife's stardom.

In fact, in recent years the couple have gone to great lengths to hide their relationship, wearing matching outfits to the December 2021 premiere of West Side Story to conceal their identities.

In the 18 months since Sia has been spotted on a number of occasions with her mystery man, even sharing an image of the pair together with her 7.6 million followers on Instagram in October 2022.

Dan of course kept his identity hidden with a pair of dark black sunglasses, concealing his full face.

One thing we know for sure is that he is head over heels in love with Sia!