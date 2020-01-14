Sia and her friend, Diplo.

Sia, who worked with Diplo on the hit song LSD, said she'd hit him up for some casual sex.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia explained to GQ for their feature story on Diplo.

“This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship .… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

The singer, pictured with her longtime muse Maddie Ziegler.

The singer is yet to make any further comment on her new venture into motherhood.

The Aussie is currently single, was previously married to Erik Anders. After two years of marriage, the pair parted ways in 2016.

She released the following statement: "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends."

In the past, she has alluded to wanting kids.

The singer posted a now-deleted tweet: "Hey Dasani from "FOSTER" on @HBO! I'd like to adopt you we're just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me."

She also is said to be a very maternal figure to her muse, dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Sia has not provided any more details around her son.

The teen told Jimmy Fallon, "I'm basically, like, her daughter and so she's always wanted to dress up her daughter and just, like, put her in different cool clothes and this fit like a glove."

Maddie, who has starred in many of Sia's music videos including Chandelier, added, "And she's like, 'This is epic!' And she literally, I've never seen her turn into a stage mom like that before... she was, like, taking photos. She was, like, sliding on her knees and I was like, 'What's going on?' She was a fan of the show, so she lived her Dance Moms moment."