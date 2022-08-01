Charlotte Laws, "The Erin Brockovich of Revenge Porn." Netflix

Who is Charlotte Laws and what has she got to do with Hunter Moore?

Charlotte Laws is the mother of Kayla, one of the revenge porn victims whose photos appeared on Hunter Moore’s website.

Charlotte was working at an insurance company when the photos were released, and she began a crusade against both the site and Hunter Moore.

Earning the title “The Erin Brockovich of Revenge Porn,” Charlotte Laws explained to the Daily Mail “I did what any [mom] would do. I defended my child. Young people, mostly girls, are killing themselves over revenge porn.”

Charlotte and daughter Kayla. Netflix

Life before The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Before Charlotte Laws became a “professional life ruiner” and focused her energy on taking down Hunter Moore, she explored a number of professions.

She is a former actress and magazine Covergirl and has experimented with a number of jobs.

In her website biography, Charlotte lists a few of her past jobs as “a cab driver, private investigator, bodyguard, backup singer for an Elvis imitator, nurse, fashion designer, aerobics instructor, Realtor, professional dancer, executive director of a legal corporation, and antique shop owner.”

She also appeared on hundreds of TV shows, hosted a news show called Uncommon Sense and earned an Emmy nomination for her weekly commentator role in The Filter with Fred Roggin.

Between 2006 and 2008 Charlotte was a Los Angels city commissioner and also served on the Greater Vallet Glen Council in Southern California.

Whilst she has recently gained attention as an anti-revenge porn activist, Charlotte is also an animal rights activist.

According to her website, Charlotte is also the author of multiple books, including the memoir Rebel in High Heels, which focuses on her successful fight against Hunter Moore and looks back at her earlier days as a celebrity party crasher.

Charlotte made it her mission to destroy the website. Netflix

Relationship with daughter Kayla

Following the show’s release, many have praised Charlotte Laws' maternal passion and drive to protect her daughter.

Kayla was just 24 when her emails were hacked and her private photo went viral on Hunter Moore’s website.

Her mother, Charlotte made it her mission to not only remove the images but take down Moore’s ‘empire’ explaining to The NY Post, “My daughter felt violated and shamed…She was emotionally battered.”

After the mother-daughter duo did get the photos removed, Kayla was the only victim to make a statement during his sentence hearing, explaining that her courage was inspired by her mother.

Kayla now works as a real estate agent and recently married her long-time boyfriend in July 2022.

Charles Parselle Netflix

Marriage to husband Charles

Charlotte is married to Charles Parselle an Oxford-educated attorney and published author, who helped in the fight to remove step-daughter Kayla’s photos.

Working as an attorney at the time, Charles played a pivotal role in the removal of Kayla’s images, threatening a lawsuit on copyright and theft grounds if his stepdaughter's images weren't removed within 30 minutes - his threat was successful.

Today, Charles still serves as a specialist in mediation, legal counselling, arbitration and representation.

The couple are still married and live in Los Angles.

Hunter Moore Netflix

What is Charlotte Laws doing now?

Whilst her fight against Moore ended almost a decade ago, Charlotte is still advocating for a federal ban on revenge porn.

Whilst most states now have laws in place to criminalise revenge porn, Charlotte hasn't stopped fighting explaining to the Daily Mail, “I’m still contacted by women every day and I expect that number to rise when the Netflix show is broadcast,”

“I’m just a mum who defended her daughter, but I will make it my mission to defend anyone’s daughter.”

Since the release of the docuseries, Charlotte opened up to Newsweek about how more people are reaching out to her.

"People are being so nice and calling me a hero. It's great. I'm getting lots and lots of emails from all over the world. I'm getting private messages on Twitter, I'm getting really great tweets, I'm getting comments on Facebook," she said.

"It's really kind of amazing, all the positive responses from this show but I'm also getting contacted by victims who are looking for help. So I am spending time in the last few days, counselling people and trying to put them in the right direction towards, the hotline or the Cyber Civil Rights Legal Project, which has attorneys who will help victims pro bono."