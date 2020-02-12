Will newlyweds Natasha and Mikey make it through the experiment? Channel 9

Last week, Tash showed off her natural beauty as she ditched her makeup bag and stepped out looking au naturel.

It's clear from her appearance on the show that she loves a dramatic makeup look and is a sucker for fake tan.

But the dental clinic employee was almost unrecognisable when she was snapped out and about looking barefaced and beautiful, months after the show finished filming.

Double take: Natasha, is that you? New Idea

Natasha's paired-back new look is sure to cause plenty of double takes as her appearance is so different to how she looks on the controversial reality TV show.

In the snaps obtained by New Idea, Natasha appears fresh-faced and completely makeup-free.

Her long brown hair also looks considerably longer and thicker than it was on the show, calling into question whether she's had hair extensions added.

Natasha's hair is also considerably longer than it appears on the show New Idea

MAFS fans won't believe their eyes, as Natasha looks so different to how she appeared when she walked down the aisle to meet her groom Mikey for the first time.

Natasha admitted during the show that she was looking for someone who's as 'alpha male' as she is alpha female.

"I don't want to be domineering," she said; but she does want to find her "equal".

"I sometimes steamroll men who aren’t strong enough," she shared – leaving us wondering what the experts were thinking when they paired her up with seemingly mild-mannered Mikey.

Natasha is looking for an alpha male Nine Network

The baby-faced lad from Sydney's northern suburbs was visibly jittery on the pair's big day, and the guests on Natasha's side of the aisle could tell instantly that he's not the guy for her.

"He’s cute," quipped one of the bridesmaids.

"That’s the problem!" retorted a well-groomed man on the bride's side.

"Natasha will eat him alive."