Like father like son! Prince George and Prince William matched in their suits and ties. Getty

With his blonde locks and strikingly similar facial expressions, Prince George has been compared to a young Prince William for yonks.

For his first Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2015, the then-toddler Prince George was the picture of cuteness in his blue ensemble.

But one couldn't help but notice just how much he looked like his royal dad when he was around the same age.

Seeing double? Getty

Others reckon Prince George is more like the Middleton side of his family.

At the beginning of 2020, an official portrait of the Queen and her three heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, was released and George's resemblance to his mum couldn't go unnoticed.

Both share the same cheeky closed-mouth smile we've seen in photos from the Middleton family archives.

Even Prince William's admitted he reckons George is Kate's carbon copy.

"He's got her [Kate's] looks, thankfully," the Duke of Cambridge laughed when he and his wife left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital back in 2013 with newborn George.

The eldest Cambridge child has also been compared to Kate's father Michael Middleton and her brother James.

That smile has Middleton all over it. The Royal Family/Getty

Regardless of who he looks like, we love watching George grow up into a young man.

Bring on the next official birthday photo!