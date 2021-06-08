Prince William was none too impressed with Savannah when she did this, but fans loved watching the royal kids just be kids. Getty

Savannah Phillips is Queen Elizabeth's oldest great-grandchild. Getty

1. Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips, 10 | 16th in line to the British throne

Savannah Phillips is the oldest child of Peter and Autumn Phillips, who announced their divorce in February last year.

Savannah became an overnight sensation after she place her hand over Prince George's mouth at Trooping the Colour in 2018. That same year, Savannah and George captured hearts yet again when they stepped out as pageboy and flowergirl at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Peter, who married Canadian management consultant Autumn in 2008, is the oldest son of The Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

Savannah was born on the 29th of December at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester, England and was the first great-grandchild of The Queen and Prince Philip.

The Queen was present for her christening at the at Holy Cross Church in Avening, Gloucestershire and Savannah wore the replica gown of the one used by Queen Victoria's children, created by the Queen's personal dresser Angela Kelly after the original became too fragile for use.

It's the same gown both Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore for their christenings. Along with her little sister Isla, Savannah made her Buckingham Palace balcony debut at Trooping the Colour in 2017.

As her father doesn't have an official royal title, neither does Savannah or her younger sister.

Isla might have royal ties but she's not a princess. Getty

2. Isla Elizabeth Phillips, nine | 17th in line to the British throne

You probably spotted Isla hanging out with her cousins at the 2017 Trooping the Colour event, when she made her balcony debut with her big sister Savannah.

Over recent years, Isla's been spotted playing with her cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the polo.

Nine-year-old Isla is the second daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips and is extremely close to sister Savannah and cousins, Mia and Lena Tindall.

According to reports, Isla and Savannah live a relatively normal life in London.

Gorgeous George wants to be a police officer when he grows up The Duchess of Cambridge

George is often spotted joking about with his older cousin Savannah. Getty

3. Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, seven | 3rd in line to the British throne

As Prince William and Duchess Catherine's first-born son, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge is perhaps the most famous of royal great-grandkids.

From stealing the show at Princess Charlotte's christening, to his adorable antics in several high profile bridal parties for his family members, including Prince Harry's wedding to Duchess Meghan, the charming seven-year-old has a cult following.

In September 2017, George started at Thomas's Battersea school and according to proud Prince William, the King-in-waiting isn't too fussed about inheriting the British throne and instead wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

"He is obsessed, actually by the police. Cars, toys, everything," William has said of his oldest son.

Mia Tindall loves the great outdoors. Getty

4. Mia Grace Tindall, seven | 19th in line to the British throne

Mia Tindall is the oldest child of Zara and Mike Tindall and the granddaughter of Princess Anne.

We are often given glimpses of the outgoing six-year-old when she joins her parents at horse riding events in the British countryside to cheer on her equestrian champ mum.

But it was the heartwarming moment the cherubic royal stole Queen Elizabeth's handbag during Her Majesty's 90th birthday photo shoot, by famed snapper Annie Leibovitz, in 2016 that made her a household name!

"It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty," proud papa Mike told Good Morning Britain of the now iconic photo.

"The Queen got it quite right when she told her: 'Just hold the handbag now' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her. It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think."

Just like Isla and Savannah, because Zara doesn't have a royal title neither does little Mia.

And it's a decision Zara is grateful for.

"I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do," she once explained to The Times.

How grown up is she looking these days!? The Duchess of Cambridge

5. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, six | 4th in line to the British throne

On May 2 last year, Princess Charlotte rung in her birthday by helping deliver food packages to isolated pensioners who had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's clear Princess Charlotte is following in her charitable parents' footsteps.

And while she might not be the direct heir to the throne when it comes to family dynamics, The Queen says her great-granddaughter is very much in charge - and she especially loves to boss her big brother Prince George around.

It's a character trait that mum Duchess Catherine has also backed up, with the 39-year-old previously remarking her daughter is "the one in charge."

Last year, Charlotte started the first chapter of her education at Willcocks Nursery School in London and the palace released a set of stunning photos to mark the occasion.

According to People, the tiny royal is as charming as she looks. "She's very sweet and very confident - she's always chatting away," an insider told the publication.

"She is so polite, but also fun and energetic," the source adds.

Princess Charlotte also made royal history thanks to the changes in the succession laws.

With the arrival of her brother Louis in 2018, Princess Charlotte became the first-ever female royal not to be bumped down the succession line to make way for a younger male. What an incredible moment!

Prince Louis poses on his bike for his official birthday portrait, which was released to mark his third birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, three | 5th in line to the British throne

The third child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, Prince Louis, was born on the 23rd of April 2018 and instantly captured his family's hearts.

"We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them," Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla said in a statement at the time.

While great-grandparents The Queen and the late Prince Philip said they were "delighted" by the news.

According to mum Catherine, one of Prince Louis' first words was something quite unexpected.

"One of Louis's first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate confessed to British cook Mary Berry in 2019.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say 'That's Mary Berry.' So, he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

In April, Louis showed off his passion for bike riding in his latest birthday portrait.

Lena and her mother Zara Tindall share a cuddle at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing. Getty

7. Lena Elizabeth Tindall, two | 20th in line to the throne

Lena Tindall was born on June 18 2018 and is the middle child of Zara and Mike Tindall. It's also believed Prince Harry is one of her godparents.

Since her arrival, we've been given a few glimpses of the royal tot out and about with her family.

Like her older sister, Lena does not have a royal title and instead goes by Miss Tindall.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Duchess Meghan said of becoming a mother. Sussex Royal

8. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, two | 7th in line to the throne

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the oldest child of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who was born on May 6 2019.

"Every father and parent will say your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for. I'm over the moon," Prince Harry beamed shortly after his son's birth.

Since he was introduced to the world in his first photo call at Windsor Castle Archie has had a jam-packed journey, including his christening, his first royal tour where he accompanied his parents to South Africa, relocating to California to his new family home in Santa Barbara and most recently, becoming a big brother to little sister Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The two-year-old now lives in LA with his parents, little sister and his grandmother Doria Ragland is close by.

And baby makes three! Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie introduce the world to their newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Instagram

9. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, four months | 11th in line to the throne

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were thrilled to welcome their first child together back in February, with the exciting news confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present," the statement read.

In a touching tribute to the late Prince Philip, the new parents named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, a son named Lucas, in March this year. Getty

10. Lucas Philip Tindall, two months old | 22nd in line to the throne

While Zara and Mike Tindall are yet to share a photo of their third child, retired rugby union player Mike did reveal the very dramatic story behind their son's birth.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to the hospital. On the bathroom floor," the 42-year-old explained on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby in March.

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," he added.

Archie's a big brother! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Getty

11. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born June 4 | 8th in line to the throne

The Queen's 11th grandchild, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the elated couple said in an official statement shared on their website Archewell.

Lili is currently settling in at her new home in Santa Barbara. It is not known when she'll be introduced to her UK-based side of the family.

