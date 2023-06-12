In a rare insight into the power and charm of Catherine, Princess of Wales, the royal almost managed to outshine the bride as she was seen enjoying the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, Jordan recently.
During the reception, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, Kate was seen happily reuniting with other international royals, including her close pal, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice.
WATCH NOW: Princess Catherine plays the piano at Eurovision 2023. Article continues after video.
Royal insiders say Kate has worked hard to continue her long-distance friendship with Mary, who she is known to confide in as they are both queens-to-be of their respective nations.
The princess’ overtly social displays within eyeshot of the cameras are a far cry from her usually reserved demeanour.
Insiders say the night was a welcome change of pace for Kate.
Supplied
However, New Idea’s sources maintain Kate threw out the handbook and let her hair down at the Jordanian royal wedding, and revelled in being able to catch up with her close girlfriends.
Our insider speculates that weathering yet another round of headlines from Prince Harry’s latest court case was the catalyst for Kate’s need to rally around her closest and most respected royal confidants.
Forty-one-year-old Kate and Prince William, 40, were filmed warmly congratulating the newlyweds after the ceremony and enjoying the impressive bells and whistles put on display for the special occasion.
New couple Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are close to the British royals.
Supplied
Kate was then seen engaging in a lengthy and spirited chat with the bride, who she also considers a close friend.
For the occasion, Kate stunned in a custom pink Elie Saab gown. Sources say the night went off without a hitch, ensuring the princess some well-deserved downtime.