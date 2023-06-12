In a rare insight into the power and charm of Catherine, Princess of Wales, the royal almost managed to outshine the bride as she was seen enjoying the lavish wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, Jordan recently.

During the reception, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, Kate was seen happily reuniting with other international royals, including her close pal, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice.

