The funeral itself will be a grand affair but her final resting place will be the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

King George VI was the first monarch to be buried in the chapel and Elizabeth’s mother is also buried there. Princess Margaret, the first royal family member to be cremated, has her ashes buried there between her parents.

Prince Phillip, who passed away in April this year, was buried at the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel but will likely be moved to be buried beside the Queen.

Before the burial, the Queen’s coffins will travel through Scotland and England so mournours can pay their respects.

The coffin will travel by road from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Then it will be taken to St Giles’ Cathedral for a private service attended by the royal family. After the service the cathedral will be open to the public for 24 hours for a period of lying at rest (as this isn’t the state funeral it is not called lying in state).

The coffin will then be flown to London before the state funeral. This is when the big ceremonial events start.

The coffin will be borne by carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for five days of lying in state. On arrival a short service will be held, likely for members of the privy council.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects during the lying in state, Westminster Hall will be open 23 hours a day to allow for the influx of mourners.

During this time it is expected foreign royal families and heads of state will arrive for the funeral.

On the day of the funeral, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey in a grand procession. The service itself is expected to take an hour and there will be a nationwide two-minutes silence after.

