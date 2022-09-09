Getty

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96

More than 700 people are expected to attend the St James’ ceremony while similar events will happen in Edinburgh, Windsor and in York, where the mayor will toast the new monarch from a golden goblet.

The St James proclamation will be signed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lord Chancellor and the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

All this will take place before the official pomp and ceremony of the coronation which may be months away as the occasions will require a lot of planning.

When Elizabeth II became Queen she succeeded to the throne in February 1952 but her coronation wasn’t until the following year in July 1953.

The coronation will likely take place at Westminster Abbey, as has been tradition since William the Conqueror. Charles will be the 40th monarch to be crowned there.

Charles will be crowned with St Edward's Crown, a solid gold piece dating back to 1661.

Like with Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation we’ll probably get to watch the whole thing live, however unlike royal weddings this is a state affair paid for and organised by the government. Therefore, they get to decide the guest list.

During the coronation Charles will be handed the orb and sceptre as symbols of his new role, along with the crown.

